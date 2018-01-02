President appoints new BAI chief, Supreme Court justices

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in appointed the new head of the state watchdog Tuesday.



Choe Jae-hyeong began his four-year term as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection following the appointment ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



Choe, 61, replaced Hwang Chang-hyeon, who stepped down at the expiration of his term in early December.





President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with the new head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, Choe Jae-hyeong, after presenting him with a certificate of appointment in a ceremony held at his office Cheong Wa Dae on Jan. 2, 2018. (Yonhap)

Choe's appointment came four days after the National Assembly approved his appointment in a vote.The new BAI chief served as a judge before he was named the head of the Judicial Research and Training Institute early last year.The president was set to appoint two new members of the Supreme Court -- Ahn Chul-sang and Min You-sook -- in a separate ceremony to be held later at Cheong Wa Dae.The appointment of both Ahn and Min was also endorsed in the parliamentary vote held Friday. (Yonhap)