Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

President appoints new BAI chief, Supreme Court justices

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 2, 2018 - 11:08
  • Updated : Jan 2, 2018 - 11:08

President Moon Jae-in appointed the new head of the state watchdog Tuesday.

Choe Jae-hyeong began his four-year term as the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection following the appointment ceremony held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

Choe, 61, replaced Hwang Chang-hyeon, who stepped down at the expiration of his term in early December.

President Moon Jae-in (R) shakes hands with the new head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, Choe Jae-hyeong, after presenting him with a certificate of appointment in a ceremony held at his office Cheong Wa Dae on Jan. 2, 2018. (Yonhap)

Choe's appointment came four days after the National Assembly approved his appointment in a vote.

The new BAI chief served as a judge before he was named the head of the Judicial Research and Training Institute early last year.

The president was set to appoint two new members of the Supreme Court -- Ahn Chul-sang and Min You-sook -- in a separate ceremony to be held later at Cheong Wa Dae.

The appointment of both Ahn and Min was also endorsed in the parliamentary vote held Friday. (Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114