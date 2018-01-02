No. of N. Korean refugees in US sharply drops under Trump govt.

NATIONAL

Only one North Korean defector entered the United States in the capacity of a refugee last year, the fewest since Washington began to accept North Korean refugees in 2006, a US broadcaster reported Tuesday, citing State Department data.



A female North Korean defector in her 20s entered America on Jan. 12 last year, and settled down in Arizona, Voice of America said.



The figure was the smallest since 2006, when the US enacted the North Korean Human Rights Law to allow North Korean defectors' entry.





The largest number was 38 in 2008, trailed by 28 in 2007 and 23 in 2013, the broadcaster said, adding that it's the first time that the annual number recorded a single digit, the broadcaster pointed out.Notable is that not a single North Korean defector has entered the US as a refugee since January last year, when the Trump administration was launched, the broadcaster said.A total of 212 North Korean defectors have put down roots in the US thus far, it added. (Yonhap)