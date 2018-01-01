Moon vows efforts for fairer society, people’s livelihoods

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in goes on a hike on Monday to mark the first day of a new year. Cheong Wa Dae

President Moon Jae-in on Monday vowed his efforts to continue his fight against the accumulated ills to create a fairer society and improve people’s livelihoods this year in his New Year’s message to the nation.Hailing South Koreans for getting through difficulties in the face of political turmoil and security challenges posed by North Korea’s provocations, Moon said his priority in state affairs this year is to “improve the quality of people’s lives” and “prompt tangible changes.”“I will continue to devote my best efforts to set right the flaws of the past and bring about real changes in the lives of the people,” Moon said.“I will make more determined efforts to uphold the will of the people for a fair and just Republic of Korea,” he said. “I am convinced that building a properly functioning country will provide a greater driving force for social unity and economic growth.”Moon also addressed the need for dialogue at different levels of society, citing trilateral talks among labor, management and the government. The talks have long stalled amid fierce clashes between employers and workers over minimum wage hikes and a reduction of work hours, among other things.“If we make a little concession and share the burdens, we will be able to move one step closer to the Republic of Korea where all of us prosper together,” he said.Moon also called for support for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in February in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. It is the first Olympics here since the country hosted the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.“Let us show more love and support for PyeongChang. Your strong interest and full support will make the Olympics a great success,” he said.Moon has expressed hope for North Korea’s participation in the Winter Games, seeking to use it as a chance to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula amid the North’s growing nuclear ambitions.By Ock Hyun-ju (leaticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)