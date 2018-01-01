NK willing to send delegation to PyeongChang Olympics: leader

LATEST NEWS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Monday his country is willing to send its delegation to the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics to be held in South Korea.



"The Winter Games to be held in South Korea will be a good occasion for the country. We sincerely hope that the Winter Olympics will be a success," Kim said in his New Year's Day message. "We have readiness to take various steps, including the dispatch of the delegation."



South Korean jet fighters fly over the main stadium for PyeongChang Winter Oympics to open on Feb. 9. (Yonhap)

The leader also said that the North is open to talks with South Korea to discuss its participation in the games.It marked the first official announcement by North Korea over its willingness to attend the Winter Games, which will be held from Feb. 9-25. (Yonhap)