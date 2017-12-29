NK leader’s public appearances dropped 30% in 2017

|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)
“Some analysis showed that this indicates that the regime has been stably controlled and (Kim) has strengthened internal solidarity, reducing the need for public activity,” Lee Eugene, vice spokesperson at Seoul‘s unification ministry, said at a regular briefing on Friday, referring to such reports.
Kim conducted 93 inspections between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, which marked the least number of public appearances since he rose to power in 2011, according to an analysis of reports by Yonhap News Agency and Unification Ministry data here. Last year, the number was tallied at 133.
Military-related tours took the largest portion at 44 percent, in line with Kim’s recurring appearances in photos that depicted the North’s nuclear and missile development program throughout the year. The figure is also a record-high for Kim’s military inspections since 2011.
This year alone, North Korea test-launched a total of three intercontinental ballistic missiles and conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test in September. The latest ICBM experiment in September signaled an advance in its nuclear weapons program with experts saying that it could reach the US mainland when launched on a standard trajectory.
Japan’s Nihon Keizai suggested on Thursday that Kim’s rare public may be due to his nervousness in avoiding a possible “decapitation plan” by the South Korea-US joint forces.
“Kim Jong-un has been usually moving around dawn to avoid being detected by the US reconnaissance satellite and has been using (one of his aide’s vehicle rather than his own),” the report said.
The report echoes the South Korean spy agency’s claims in June that the young dictator prefers to move at dawn and uses his subordinates’ cars, such as a Lexus car, instead of his own Mercedes-Benz 600. The National Intelligence Services said this at a closed-door parliamentary session, according to Rep. Lee Cheol-woo of the main opposition Liberty Party of Korea, who attended the meeting.
Earlier this month, Seoul allocated some 340 million won ($310,000) for a South Korean “decapitation unit” tasked with eliminating North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un, Seoul’s defense ministry said.
But the NIS also saw it as sign of Kim’s stabilization of power within the North Korean government.
Meanwhile, Kim’s appearances related to the economy came in at some 27 percent, the analysis showed.
Overall, Kim has been faithfully carrying out his agenda of seeking nuclear armament and economic growth for prosperity of North Korea, also known as the “byongjin policy” in 2017.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)