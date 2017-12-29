[Weather] Weather grows warmer, fine dust level to rise

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The severe cold snap that swept Korea over the last few weeks seems to be finally loosening its grip, with Friday’s weather expected to be much warmer than Thursday’s.As of 9 a.m., the mercury in Seoul recorded 1 degrees Celsius, 1 C in Daejeon, 1 C in Gwangju, 2 C in Jeonju, 5 C in Gangneung, 3 C in Daegu and 4 C in Busan, about 5 C higher than temperatures on Thursday morning. Daytime highs will reach 4 to 12 C.High levels of fine dust, however, will be seen across the country throughout the day, affected by smog coming from China.Snow is set to blanket Korea on the last weekend of 2017. About 5 to 15 centimeters of snow are expected to fall in the mountain areas of Gangwon Province from Saturday night, while Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and inland of Gangwon Province are set to see 3 to 8 cm of snowfall.North Chungcheong Province, inland of North Jeolla Province, northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province and mountain areas on Jeju Island are forecast to receive up to 5 cm of snow, and other regions around 1 cm.The mild weather is expected to continue Sunday, but temperatures nationwide will plunge on New Year’s Day.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)