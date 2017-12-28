College cafeteria to serve lunch for under $1

NATIONAL

Former student union leader eats the 1,000 won menu with the president of the university (Yonhap)

Students of Seoul National University will be able to eat a meal for less than $1 (1,075 won).The university announced Wednesday that “from next Tuesday, a 1,000 won lunch menu will be provided to its enrolled students. Previously, the 1,000 won menu was provided only at breakfast and dinner time.An official from the university said that “it is a measure for the students to eat without a financial burden, focusing on their studies.”From June 2015, the university’s student hall has provided the 1,000 won meal at breakfast. The meal plan was expanded to dinner from March last year. Around 187,000 students eat the 1,000 won menu, per year.The meal, originally priced at 1,700 won, consists of a bowl of rice, soup and three side dishes.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)