Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

College cafeteria to serve lunch for under $1

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 28, 2017 - 17:23
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2017 - 17:23
Students of Seoul National University will be able to eat a meal for less than $1 (1,075 won).

The university announced Wednesday that “from next Tuesday, a 1,000 won lunch menu will be provided to its enrolled students. Previously, the 1,000 won menu was provided only at breakfast and dinner time.
 
Former student union leader eats the 1,000 won menu with the president of the university (Yonhap)

An official from the university said that “it is a measure for the students to eat without a financial burden, focusing on their studies.”

From June 2015, the university’s student hall has provided the 1,000 won meal at breakfast. The meal plan was expanded to dinner from March last year. Around 187,000 students eat the 1,000 won menu, per year.

The meal, originally priced at 1,700 won, consists of a bowl of rice, soup and three side dishes.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114