Moon says comfort women issue can't be settled by 'defective' 2015 deal

This photo, taken on Oct. 24, 2017, shows President Moon Jae-in speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that the long-simmering issue of Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women can't be resolved by a bilateral 2015 accord, calling it a "political" deal with no consensus from victims and citizens.Moon made the remarks a day after the foreign ministry task force announced the outcome of its five-month review of the deal that found the former Park Geun-hye administration kept part of the accord secret apparently to avoid criticism of its concessions to Tokyo."It has been confirmed that the negotiations on the comfort women issue between South Korea and Japan in 2015 had significant defects in terms of procedures and content... It is regrettable but something that we can't circumvent," he said in a statement.Comfort woman is a euphemistic term to refer to women who were forced by Japan to serve at frontline military brothels during World War II."This runs afoul of the established universal principle of the international community for settling history issues, and above all, it was a political agreement that excludes victims themselves and citizens," he added.The president went on to say, "Along with citizens, I, as president, make it clear again that the comfort women issue can't be settled through the deal."Moon then stressed what matters most in historical issues is "truth," but signaled his desire to separate historical feuds from ongoing efforts to foster a future-oriented partnership with Tokyo, Seoul's crucial partner for deterrence against Pyongyang's nuclear threats."We need the courage to face our painful past... Even if it is a painful past that we want to avoid, we have to squarely face it," he said."Separately from the settlement of the history issue, I will try, at the same time, to restore normal diplomatic relations for future-oriented cooperation between South Korea and Japan," he added.Despite his criticism, Moon stopped short of clarifying whether his government would push for scrapping or renegotiation of the deal, either of which Tokyo is unlikely to accept.South Korea and Japan announced the deal on Dec. 28, 2015, under which they agreed to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the comfort women issue, while Tokyo apologized for its colonial-era atrocities and agreed to contribute 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) to a foundation dedicated to supporting the victims.The deal, however, prompted strong criticism from victims and civic groups who claim that Japan's apology was not sincere enough and that the government did not consult with them in advance. Some call for renegotiating or even scrapping the deal. (Yonhap)