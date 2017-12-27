Go to Mobile Version

[Best Brand] Korea International School: Most Trusted Brand in Korea 2017

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Dec 27, 2017 - 14:55
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2017 - 14:55
Since Korea International School opened in August 2000, the school’s mission has been to ensure students represent the promise that youths of today contribute to the future. 

Korea International School

KIS emphasizes the development of intellectual inquisitiveness, critical thinking, creative expression, physical well-being and respect for others.

“Our purpose-driven philosophy toward education helps students create meaning and retain their lessons, experiences, course content, and skill development for a lifetime. Our students and faculty are highly engaged and forward thinking with a constant focus on making the most of our time together at KIS to leave a positive legacy while actively designing our future, ”said the school’s director, Michelle Quirin.

The school helps students follow a rigorous academic schedule while engaging in co-curricular learning with ample opportunities for enrichment. Students are challenged to focus on developing transferable skills that allow them to apply what they have learned in meaningful ways to solve problems. Providing personalized pathways for each student keeps them motivated to consistently surpass achievement targets.

KIS prepares students to achieve high scores on global standardized tests including the SAT, ACT, and AP assessments.

KIS’ students have been admitted to such top schools as Harvard, MIT, Yale, Stanford, and Princeton. For inquiries on admissions, contact www.kis.or.kr or call Seoul Campus (Gangnam) (02) 3496-0510 and Pangyo Campus (Bundang) (031) 789-0505

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

