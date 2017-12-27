Go to Mobile Version

JYP confirms Miss A’s disbandment

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Dec 27, 2017 - 10:36
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2017 - 11:13
K-pop group Miss A will be ending its seven-year career, its agency JYP entertainment said Wednesday.

The announcement did not come as a surprise, as the originally four-piece group only consisted of Suzy and Fei, who renewed their contracts with JYP in May last year and August this year, respectively. 

(JYP Entertainment)

Industry insiders had also anticipated that Miss A’s disbandment was only a matter of time, with the group taking a long break since the release of its EP “Colors” in 2015.

Former members Jia and Min left the group in May last year and November this year, respectively.

After debuting in 2010 with the hit “Bad Girl Good Girl,” Miss A rose to stardom with songs such as “I Don’t Need a Man,” “Hush” and “Colors.” Suzy and Fei have been focusing on their individual careers since the other two members left the group.

