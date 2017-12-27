[PyeongChang 2018] N. Korean disabled ski team to train in Germany next month: report

NATIONAL

A North Korean disabled ski team is scheduled to train in Germany next month amid reports of the North preparing to take part in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Paralympics, a US broadcaster reported Wednesday.



Shin Young-soon, head of the US civic group the Kinsler Foundation, told the US-funded Radio Free Asia that North Korean disabled skiers will engage in a winter training session at a ski slope near Frankfurt in mid-January.



Shin was also quoted as saying the team trained for about 10 days earlier this month on Mount Paektu, the country's highest peak, which is located on the border with China.





According to the report, the Kinsler Foundation is supporting North Korean athletes with disabilities and it helped deliver the North's letter expressing its intent to participate in the Winter Games to the International Paralympic Committee earlier this year.Shin, however, said it is up to the North Korean authorities whether the North will participate in the Olympics.On Tuesday, an official of South Korea's Unification Ministry, said there are signs of the North preparing to take part in the PyeongChang Paralympics, which run from March 9-18 following the Feb 9-25 Winter Olympics in the South Korean alpine town. (Yonhap)