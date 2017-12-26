S. Korea to provide additional $2.6 mln aid to Rohingya minority

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea will provide an additional $2.6 million in humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya minority group from Myanmar, the foreign ministry said Tuesday."The government plans to provide the extra humanitarian aid for Rohingya people who moved to Bangladesh in the aftermath of an armed conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine region on Aug. 25," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The assistance will also be spent to provide food for people in the conflict-torn Myanmar region.The latest assistance will add to Seoul's humanitarian aid of $2 million for Myanmar and the Rohingya minority group from the Southeast Asian country earlier this year.In the armed crackdown in Myanmar, a total of 655,000 Rohingya people have fled to Bangladesh where they are living in refugee camps with continuous health, education and safety problems.As humanitarian concerns escalated from Rakhine, the United Nations has called on the international community to fund the$131.7 million needed to help refugees and other affected people in the region, the foreign ministry said."The government expects the latest assistance to help relieve the suffering of the people in the aftermath of the Rakhine incident and to improve the humanitarian conditions for vulnerable people, especially women and children," according to the ministry. (Yonhap)