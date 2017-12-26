Korea introduces driver’s license test for hearing impaired

The head-up display, or HUD, refers to technology that projects navigation information onto the windshield. It is often installed in vehicles to boost driver’s safety and convenience.
Before the introduction of the latest system, a tester seated on the passenger seat had to manually give directions to a hearing-impaired applicant, KoROAD said.
|An image of instructions projected on the windshield using a head-up display (Korea Road Traffic Authority)
“The tester would point out whether to take a left, right, U-turn or to go straight when applicants with hearing disabilities took the road test,” said a spokesperson of KoROAD.
“The HUD-incorporated system is more realistic, safer and convenient.”
The new system gives directions 300 meters, 200 meters, and 100 meters before a point of change through the HUD.
Korea has been using an audio-guided course instruction test system since 2012 to prevent confusion while navigating.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)