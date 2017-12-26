Go to Mobile Version

Korea introduces driver’s license test for hearing impaired

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Dec 27, 2017 - 11:24
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2017 - 11:24
The state-run Korea Road Traffic Authority (KoROAD) has introduced a driving test that uses a head-up display for the hearing impaired, it said Tuesday.

The head-up display, or HUD, refers to technology that projects navigation information onto the windshield. It is often installed in vehicles to boost driver’s safety and convenience.

Before the introduction of the latest system, a tester seated on the passenger seat had to manually give directions to a hearing-impaired applicant, KoROAD said. 

An image of instructions projected on the windshield using a head-up display (Korea Road Traffic Authority)

“The tester would point out whether to take a left, right, U-turn or to go straight when applicants with hearing disabilities took the road test,” said a spokesperson of KoROAD.

“The HUD-incorporated system is more realistic, safer and convenient.”

The new system gives directions 300 meters, 200 meters, and 100 meters before a point of change through the HUD.

Korea has been using an audio-guided course instruction test system since 2012 to prevent confusion while navigating. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

