Seoul to hold talks with victims on ‘comfort women’ deal

The 2015 deal on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery of Korean women lacked a “victim-oriented approach” and Seoul will further communicate with the victims and civic groups before making a final decision, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday.





South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha answers reporters during a press briefing held at the Central Government Complex in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)