17 foreigners deported for PyeongChang safety concerns

NATIONAL

An aerial view of PyeongChang Olympic Village (PyeongChang Organizing Committee)

The Korean government recently deported 17 foreign nationals, to ensure the safety of upcoming PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, slated for February.Local daily Seoul Shinmun reported Monday, 17 foreigners, including nationals from Southeast Asia and Central Asia, were deported from Korea, believed to pose a terror risk.According to the government official, cited by the report, the government cooperated with 50 foreign intelligence agencies -- from China, France, Japan, Russia, the US and more. The deported were members of organizations that have been closely watched by the intelligence services.The official said, “As players and supporters from all around the world come to Korea for the Olympics, the government has to assure the visitors’ safety.”The report added, international intelligence agencies are likely to dispatch agents to Korea during the Olympics, to ensure the safety of their nationals.A counter-terrorism exercise was held earlier December, at the PyeongChang Olympics Plaza, where the opening and closing ceremony will be hosted.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)