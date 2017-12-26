Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] Bitterly cold weather ahead, sub-zero temperatures expected nationwide

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 26, 2017 - 09:55
  • Updated : Dec 26, 2017 - 09:55
The cold snap that hit Korea earlier this month is expected to return Tuesday, with lows of minus 8 to 6 degrees Celsius nationwide.

The temperatures will rebound to minus 5 to 11 C by midday, slightly warmer than Monday’s weather, but strong winds are expected to plunge the country back into sub-zero temperatures at night.

 
(Yonhap)

The bitterly cold conditions are forecast to rebound at the end of the week.

Clear skies will be seen in most regions of the country in the morning, except Chungcheong, North Jeolla provinces and some parts of west coast areas where less than 1 centimeter of snow is expected to fall.

As extreme cold weather is expected to peak Wednesday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration advised taking precautions to stay healthy and ensure water pipes do not freeze.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

