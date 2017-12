NATIONAL

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday at 4:19 p.m., the weather agency said.The Korea Meteorological Agency first set the scale of the quake at 3.7 magnitude but later corrected it to magnitude 3.5.Yoo Oh-sang, a Herald Business correspondent who was in the city at the time of the aftershock, said, “I was at a coffee shop when the earthquake shook the floor. I could hear the sound of rocks ricocheting off the floor.”This quake is the 70th aftershock of the record 5.4 magnitude quake that hit the city on Nov. 15.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)