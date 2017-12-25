Hyundai Engineering to start sales of Hillstate apartments in Gumi

BUSINESS

Hyundai Engineering will start sales of its new Hillstate brand apartments in Songjeong, Gumi, the company said Monday.



Lot sales will start in January next year, and residents will be able to move in around May 2020, according to the company’s officials.



The complex consists of seven apartment buildings as high as 20 stories. It will hold 526 households, mostly small or medium-sized, the company added





An artist’s drawing of the Hillstate apartment complex in Songjeong, Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province (Hyundai Engineering)