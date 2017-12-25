Hyundai Engineering to start sales of Hillstate apartments in Gumi

Hyundai Engineering will start sales of its new Hillstate brand apartments in Songjeong, Gumi, the company said Monday.
Lot sales will start in January next year, and residents will be able to move in around May 2020, according to the company’s officials.
The complex consists of seven apartment buildings as high as 20 stories. It will hold 526 households, mostly small or medium-sized, the company added
|An artist’s drawing of the Hillstate apartment complex in Songjeong, Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province (Hyundai Engineering)
“The new apartment complex has been drawing attention from local homebuyers as there have been no newly built apartments in the area for the last 10 years,” the company’s officials said.
It is also the first time for the Hillstate brand to be introduced in the city, the company added.
Gumi is one of the largest cities in North Gyeongsang Province, with the population reaching a record-high of some 421,677 this year. The city is also home to Gumi National Industrial Complex, which houses many companies including the local offices of Samsung Electronics and LG Display.
The Hillstate apartment complex in Gumi will be located at the heart of the city, with easy access to convenient facilities including parks and schools. The complex is also situated close to highways and a transport terminal.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)