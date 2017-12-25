Jeju Air to operate more international flights in winter

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Jeju Air will temporarily increase international flights for routes that tend to see a spike in demand during winter, the low-cost carrier said Monday.The flights will operate in and out of Jeju Airport and Cheongju Airport.There will be flights between Jeju and Manila in the Philippines between Friday and Jan. 1.Three round trips between Jeju and Chiang Mai, Thailand, are scheduled in January. Five round trips between Jeju and Danang, Vietnam, are also planned in February.A total of 20 trips are set to take place between Cheongju and Bangkok, Thailand, twice a week until February.Meanwhile, flights between Cheongju and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, will operate twice in total, on Jan. 23 and 29.Between Cheongju and Taipei, Taiwan, flights will run twice a week for a total of 16 times between Jan. 4 and Feb. 25.A spokesperson from Jeju Air said the airline hopes to attract potential travelers from remote corners of the country.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)