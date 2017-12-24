Go to Mobile Version

BTS ranks 13th place on Japan’s annual Oricon single chart

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 24, 2017 - 16:57
  • Updated : Dec 24, 2017 - 16:57

K-pop sensation BTS has come in at No. 13 with “Mic Drop/DNA/Crystal Snow” on Japan’s annual Oricon single ranking, according to Oricon.

BTS performs “DNA” at the American Music Awards held Nov.19 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP-Yonhap)

It marked the highest ranking by a South Korean band, said the Japanese music statistics-tracking company.

The boy band‘s “Blood Sweat & Tears” took the 22nd spot, said Oricon.

On Friday, the global K-pop sensation performed on Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi’s year-end live music broadcast “Music Station Super Live 2017.” (Yonhap)

