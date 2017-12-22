[Newsmaker] Prosecution to visit Park in jail for questioning

NATIONAL

Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

The prosecution plans to visit former President Park Geun-hye in jail for questioning over alleged bribery involving the state spy agency, as she refused to appear before the prosecutors’ office for questioning Friday.In a document sent to the Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday, Park said that she could not appear for questioning due to her frail health. Park, who is standing trial on corruption charges, has been in custody since March at the Seoul Detention Center.The prosecution is set to grill Park over fresh allegations that the presidential office illegally received money totaling 4 billion won ($3.72 million) from former chiefs of the National Intelligence Service in return for personal favors during her presidency.Park is also facing allegations that she was involved in supporting pro-government rallies under her administration.While indicting her former presidential aides last month over the alleged bribery, the prosecution named Park as an accomplice.Park, who was impeached in March over the corruption scandal, has also refused to attend her own court proceedings after the court extended her detention, denouncing it as politically biased against her.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)