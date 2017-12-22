Infinite to return with new album ‘Top Seed’

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser photo for Infinite’s upcoming album “Top Seed” (Woolim Entertainment)

K-pop act Infinite will roll out the album “Top Seed” on Jan. 8, according to the group’s agency Woolim Entertainment.At midnight on Thursday, the agency heralded Infinite’s return by dropping a teaser image for “Top Seed,” which marks the group’s third album. Fronted by the lead track “Top Seed,” the album will be the group’s first release in more than a year after “Infinite Only.”The teaser photo showed the members posing in a room decorated with velvet sofas and framed portraits.Infinite debuted as a seven-piece group in 2010, but one of its members, Hoya, left the group in August this year. “Top Seed” will be Infinite’s first official activity as a six-piece group.Ahead of its new release, Infinite will hold a fan meeting titled “Begin Again” at Blue Square in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, from Dec. 29 to 31.