Samsung announces first OCF certified IoT module

BUSINESS

Samsung's ARTIK module (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it has won certification for the Samsung ARTIK 05x series of modules from the Open Connectivity Foundation, allowing it to supply the first system-on-modules using the new OCF 1.3 standards for connectivity for the Internet of Things.With the ARTIK 05x series, companies can quickly manufacture Wi-Fi enabled products that meet OCF standards for interoperability and take advantage of connecting with Samsung and other companies’ products with ensured reliability, safety and privacy, the company said.The Samsung ARTIK series is an IoT platform that includes processors, memory, communications, hardened security and software, and provides complete end-to-end software, hardware and cloud solutions for companies to easily link and more safely operate their products. These products can include anything from simple edge nodes like sensors and controllers to home appliances, health care monitors and smart factory gateways.The OCF certification program ensures companies can create products that work seamlessly with other OCF-certified IoT devices regardless of their form factor, operating system or service provider.“This is a big win for our customers,” said James Stansberry, senior vice president for ARTIK IoT at Samsung Electronics. “Not only can they get to market faster with our production-ready, secure system-on-modules, but they can leverage ARTIK OCF and radio certifications to ensure that their products will work together.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)