Mailmen protest deliveries on Saturdays

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The labor union of mailmen in Korea on Thursday protested against deliveries on Saturdays.The union gathered in front of Gwanghwamun Post Office in Seoul on Thursday to call for abolishment of the weekend delivery service.Korea Post abolished the service in 2014, but it restarted the service the following year after negotiations with the labor union.The union argued that terms of the agreement have been broken, and released the results of a recent survey of 3,547 mailmen across the country.According to the survey, 96.5 percent of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction at having to make deliveries on Saturdays, with 93.1 percent calling for it to be abolished. Some 97.2 percent said that terms of the agreement have not been fulfilled.Deliveries on Saturdays contribute to the heavy workload of mailmen. Last December, a mailman died due to complications believed to have been caused by overwork.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)