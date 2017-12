NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in made a surprise trip to the site of a tragic fire in the small southeastern city of Jecheon Friday.





(Yonhap)

Moon's trip to the city, located some 170 kilometers from Seoul, came one day after the fire left 29 people dead with 29 others injured.He was expected to receive a report on the accident and ongoing efforts to deal with the aftermath, according to his office Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)