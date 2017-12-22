SsangYong Motor re-enters Sudan after 8 years

The decision came after the US lifted economic sanctions against Sudan in October 2016 after some 20 years.
Starting with the Korando Sports pickup truck, which will go be called Actyon Sports there, and the Korando Turismo multipurpose vehicle, the company plans to export some 2,400 units to Sudan by 2019.
“The company will try to expand into Africa and the Middle East, starting with re-entering Sudan in the first half of next year,” said SsangYong Motor CEO Choi Johng-shik.
|SsangYong Motor’s Korando Sports pickup truck (SsangYong Motor)
SsangYong Motor recently signed a dealership contract with Sudanese dealer Giad Motor to sell its vehicles there from February 2018, the company said.
Connecting the Middle East and Africa, Sudan is a rising as a strategically important location for trade.
The five-year economic development plan that the Sudanese government has been pushing since 2015 is also widely expected to foster growth.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)