[PyeongChang 2018] Olympic torch relay suspended in fire-hit Jecheon

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Dec 22, 2017 - 13:40
  • Updated : Dec 22, 2017 - 16:12
The PyeongChang Olympics torch relay in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province, scheduled for Friday has been put off after a major fire broke out at a building in the city on Thursday.

Via official statement early Friday, the PyeongChang Organizing Committee announced the suspension of the torch relay in mourning for the victims. 
The torch bearers for the Jecheon leg had individually been notified about the suspension, the organizers said.

The fire erupted around 4 p.m. in a building housing a sports center and public bath, killing 29 people and injuring 29 others.

Organizers said via an official statement later Friday that the relay will resume Saturday, not in Jecheon but in neighboring city Danyang, as per the original schedule.
PyeongChang Olympics torch arrived in in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province on Thursday. The relay was due to enter the neighboring city of Jecheon on Friday. (Yonhap)

(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

