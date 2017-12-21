SHINee members, fans bid goodbye to Jonghyun

Hundreds of fans from across the country were present while the casket of Jonghyun -- whose real name is Kim Jong-hyun -- was carried out. Onew, Key, Taemin and members of Super Junior were pallbearers, while Minho and Jonghyun’s sister walked ahead of the procession holding his photo.
|Members of SHINee and Super Junior carry Jonghyun’s coffin at Seoul Asan Hospital on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Jonghyun was found unconscious at a rented studio apartment in Seoul on Monday. He was pronounced dead shortly after being sent to a hospital. Investigators ruled it a suicide.
