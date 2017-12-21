Go to Mobile Version

SHINee members, fans bid goodbye to Jonghyun

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Dec 21, 2017 - 10:16
  • Updated : Dec 21, 2017 - 10:16
SHINee members, K-pop stars and fans gathered at Jonghyun’s funeral at Seoul Asan Hospital on Thursday to bid the late singer farewell.

Hundreds of fans from across the country were present while the casket of Jonghyun -- whose real name is Kim Jong-hyun -- was carried out. Onew, Key, Taemin and members of Super Junior were pallbearers, while Minho and Jonghyun’s sister walked ahead of the procession holding his photo. 

Members of SHINee and Super Junior carry Jonghyun’s coffin at Seoul Asan Hospital on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The private funeral started around 8 a.m. It was attended by Jonghyun’s family, as well as officials and artists of S.M. Entertainment, including Girls’ Generation and EXO.

Jonghyun was found unconscious at a rented studio apartment in Seoul on Monday. He was pronounced dead shortly after being sent to a hospital. Investigators ruled it a suicide.

