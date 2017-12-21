Brief break from cold spell Thursday

NATIONAL

The cold spell is to briefly ease Thursday, with a warmer southwest wind drifting to the Korean Peninsula, the Korea Meteorological Agency said.Temperatures on the day will not stray far from the previous year’s, and are set to occasionally rise higher.Some parts of the inland area will show a wide daily temperature range.The lowest morning temperature across the country is forecast to be between minus 12 and 1 degrees Celsius, up from the previous day’s minus 16 and zero C.The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 1 and 9 C, up from the previous day’s minus 2.3 and 8.2 C. Light rain is forecast for Jeju Island, Ulleungdo and Dokdo.The weather is forecast to grow more temperate Friday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)