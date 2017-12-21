Korea files third-largest number of AI patents in the world

BUSINESS

South Korea's state-run information and communications promotion agency said Thursday local companies have filed the third-largest number of patents related to artificial intelligence technology over the past 12 years.



The Institute for Information and Communications Technology Promotion said its finding is based on AI-related technologies applied to patent bodies in the United States, Japan, China, the European Union and South Korea from January 2005 to September of this year.





(Yonhap)

The US ranked No. 1 in terms of AI patents, followed by Japan, South Korea, Germany, China, France and the Netherlands.The IITP said South Korea's patents are mainly focused on AI technologies for mobile devices and wireless communications solutions.The agency said Samsung Electronics Co. filed the most AI-related patents among South Korean organizations at 3,188, trailed by LG Electronics Inc. with 889. The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute filed 865, followed by LG Display at 350. Samsung Display Co. and Samsung Electro-Mechanics both held 207 each, the IITP said.The IITP said while South Korea has the infrastructure to develop AI technology, it still needs to make more efforts to catch up to other advanced nations in the field of machine learning. (Yonhap)