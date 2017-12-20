7 in 10 expats in Korea do not face discrimination at work: survey

NATIONAL

A recent survey revealed that more than 70 percent of foreign workers in Korea are not discriminated at work for being expatriates.Statistics Korea announced Wednesday the results of its survey on 800,000 foreign workers in Korea. The respondents had worked in Korea for more than 91 consecutive days. They included those permitted to be naturalized as Korean citizens.More than 70 percent of the respondents said they did not experience discrimination at work, in terms of pay, working hours and working conditions.Around 76 percent of the workers who had been employed before entering Korea answered that their salaries in Korea were higher. Some 26 percent answered that their salaries doubled or tripled compared to what they previously earned. Nearly 47 percent of the workers earned between 2 million won ($1,850) and 3 million won per month.Korean-Chinese made up 43.7 percent of the respondents, while 7.9 percent and 6 percent came from Vietnam and China, respectively.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)