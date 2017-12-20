LG-invested power plant in China starts operation

|Combined heat and power plant in Wuwei, Gansu Province, China (LG International Corp.)
In 2015, the company formed a joint venture with Gansu Province Electric Investment Group Corp. to build a power plant capable of generating 700 megawatts of electricity. Built on 410,000 square meters of land, the joint venture injected about 529.2 billion won ($486.7 million) into the plant, the first combined heat and power plant in Wuwei, a city in Gansu province.
LG holds a 30 percent of stake in the venture, with its Chinese partner holding the rest.
GEPIC is a public company owned by the Gansu provincial government. The company develops energy projects as well as runs logistics and property businesses, officials at LG said.
The Chinese project is a part of LG International Corp.’s overseas business. In another joint venture with Titan Group of Indonesia, LG is building a 41-megawatt water power plant in Hasang, North Sumatra.
