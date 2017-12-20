Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

English tutor caught stealing valuables at student’s home

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:59
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 15:59
An Armenian English tutor was arrested for stealing jewelry and expensive bags from a student’s home.

South Gyeongsang Province’s Changwon Police Station said Wednesday that a 34-year-old Armenian woman was arrested for theft of valuables at her elementary student’s apartment. 

(Yonhap)

The suspect tutored the student in June three time a week when the parents were not at home. The teacher reportedly stole valuables worth 15 million won ($13,800), including a diamond ring, watch and four brand name bags, when the student left the room.

The woman later wore the stolen watch in front of the student, arousing suspicion.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114