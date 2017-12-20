English tutor caught stealing valuables at student’s home

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

An Armenian English tutor was arrested for stealing jewelry and expensive bags from a student’s home.South Gyeongsang Province’s Changwon Police Station said Wednesday that a 34-year-old Armenian woman was arrested for theft of valuables at her elementary student’s apartment.The suspect tutored the student in June three time a week when the parents were not at home. The teacher reportedly stole valuables worth 15 million won ($13,800), including a diamond ring, watch and four brand name bags, when the student left the room.The woman later wore the stolen watch in front of the student, arousing suspicion.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)