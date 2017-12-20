English tutor caught stealing valuables at student’s home

South Gyeongsang Province’s Changwon Police Station said Wednesday that a 34-year-old Armenian woman was arrested for theft of valuables at her elementary student’s apartment.
|(Yonhap)
The suspect tutored the student in June three time a week when the parents were not at home. The teacher reportedly stole valuables worth 15 million won ($13,800), including a diamond ring, watch and four brand name bags, when the student left the room.
The woman later wore the stolen watch in front of the student, arousing suspicion.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)