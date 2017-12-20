Fireworks to light up Korea’s tallest building on New Year’s Eve

NATIONAL

A large-scale fireworks display will take place at Lotte World Tower in Seoul on Dec. 31. (Lotte Property & Developmnet)

A fireworks display at South Korea’s tallest building will light up Seoul’s skyline on New Year’s Eve.The celebration will take place from 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. the next day at Lotte World Tower and the surrounding area, said the skyscraper’s developer Lotte Property and Development on Wednesday.The event is sponsored by Seoul City, Korea Tourism Board and the PyeongChang Olympics Organizing Committee. There will be a ceremony to launch the fireworks that involves 123 citizens.Those invited for the ceremony include workers who contributed to the tower’s construction and people born in the Year of the Dog, the eleventh animal of the 12 Chinese zodiac signs. Next year will be the Year of the Dog according to the traditional lunar calendar.The firework display will feature over 15,000 pyrotechnics over 555 seconds in accordance with the tower’s height of 555 meters. In addition, the building’s facade will display versatile images powered by 26,000 light-emitting diode bulbs.With more than 100,000 visitors expected at the event, Lotte Property and Development said over 1,500 workers will be deployed at the venue to oversee security and administration.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)