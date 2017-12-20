Lexus Korea releases flagship premium hybrid

The premium carmaker introduced the fifth-generation model at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
It took 11 years to design the fully changed LS 500h.
The company highlighted during a press launch that it represents the new segment that has combined premium and hybrid models.
|The LS 500h flagship premium hybrid sedan (Lexus Korea)
The automaker’s flagship models have been targeting the small yet lucrative pool of customers. Its previous fourth-generation LS600hl, priced at 170 million won ($156,400) to 180 million won, sold 19 vehicles.
The company has set the target for the LS 500h at 1,200 units.
Lee Byung-jin, director of the Lexus operation division, expressed confidence, citing the sedan’s hybrid efficiency and other additional functions. He named the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BWM’s 7 series as its main rivals. He said many of the 300 customers who had made reservations were previously Benz owners.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)