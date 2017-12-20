Coast Guard fires 180 shots to chase off Chinese fishing boats

NATIONAL

MOKPO, South Korea -- The Coast Guard fired around 180 gunshots to chase off dozens of Chinese boats illegally fishing in South Korean waters off the west coast earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.



The incident happened Tuesday morning when some 40 Chinese fishing boats violated South Korea's exclusive economic zone off the southwest island of Hongdo, officials said.





(Yonhap)

The Coast Guard first broadcast warnings ordering them to leave, but later fired warning shots as the Chinese boats crossed 16 kilometers into the EEZ and six of them approached a patrol boat.Despite the warning shots, the Chinese boats didn't leave. The Coast Guard then mobilized four patrol boats, including a 3,000-ton vessel, to fire a total of about 180 shots with M-16 machine guns and other firearms, officials said.The Chinese boats fled the area as the shots were fired.It was unclear whether and how much damage the Chinese boats suffered, but there is no damage to the Coast Guard, officials said.Illegal fishing by Chinese boats off the west coast has been a long-running headache for South Korea. Chinese fishermen have often used violence to resist crackdowns, leading to clashes resulting in wounds, injuries and sometimes death. (Yonhap)