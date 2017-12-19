Excavators on sale at large discount chain

Hyundai Construction Equipment announced Monday that four mini excavators are now on sale at Emart Traders’ Gunpo branch in Gyeonggi Province, through Monday, with prices ranging from 26.5 million won ($24,400) to 45 million won, based on size.
|(Hyundai Construction Equipment)
On the first day of the event, Friday, a customer purchased a 1.7-metric-ton excavator to build a house in the countryside, marking the first time for an excavator to be sold at a hypermarket.
An official from the manufacturing company said, “The demand for excavators is surging as more baby boomers aim to construct a farm or a house after retirement.”
A recent survey of local residents suggested that many are interested in excavators, enabling the unique marketing event.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)