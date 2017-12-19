[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang peace statement released with Nobel laureates in attendance

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The ”PyeongChang Joint Statement of Peace” was announced at the Goseong observatory tower near the heavily armed inter-Korean border on Tuesday.The statement was jointly made by Byoung-chul Min, chairman of the Sunfull Foundation, along with Song Suk-doo, deputy governor of Gangwon Province and Nobel Peace laureates Tim Wright, who represented 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient ICAN, and Tilman Ruff, co-president of 1985 Nobel Peace Prize Recipient IPPNW.Min said, “The Sunfull Movement is an anti-cyber bullying and global internet peace movement which takes the lead in spreading messages of condolence and encouragement in response to global disasters and horrific incidents.“Past campaigns have been held in response to the Sandy Hook shooting tragedy in the US, the Sichuan China earthquakes, the Paris France terror attacks, the Kumamoto Japan earthquakes, the Australia Blue Mountain fire tragedy and the Maria, Irma, and Harvey hurricanes in the US.Min said that to mark the visit of Nobel Peace Laureates to Korea, the Sunfull Foundation has decided to launch the Internet Peace Committee to promote the message of peace on the Korean Peninsula and conduct the Sunfull internet peace campaign worldwide.Some 7,000 schools and businesses are participating in the Sunfull Movement with more than 670,000 members.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)