Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Drinkers at Seoul parks could face W100,000 fine

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Dec 19, 2017 - 11:49
  • Updated : Dec 19, 2017 - 11:51
From the second quarter of 2018, drinkers who yell in public parks in Seoul could be subject to fines of up to 100,000 won ($92).

Seoul City announced Tuesday that 22 public parks, run directly by the municipal government, will be designated as “alcohol-free areas” from January. 

This photo is irrelevant with the article (Yonhap)

From January to March, during the “guidance term,” if an excessively drunken person is reported, civil servants will be dispatched to the scene. The areas will be intensively controlled from April with fines for public drunkenness.

Visitors will still be allowed to drink alcohol in the parks, but drinkers who inconvenience others can be slapped with the penalty.

“Excessive drinking has continuously been a social problem, but there isn’t a law, strictly restricting the behavior,“ a city official said. “The city government will work on reducing damages from immoderate drinking through active restriction.”

The restricted areas include Seoul Forest, Namsan Park, World Cup Park, Yeouido Park and Gyeongui Line Forest Park.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114