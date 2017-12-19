Drinkers at Seoul parks could face W100,000 fine

NATIONAL

From the second quarter of 2018, drinkers who yell in public parks in Seoul could be subject to fines of up to 100,000 won ($92).Seoul City announced Tuesday that 22 public parks, run directly by the municipal government, will be designated as “alcohol-free areas” from January.From January to March, during the “guidance term,” if an excessively drunken person is reported, civil servants will be dispatched to the scene. The areas will be intensively controlled from April with fines for public drunkenness.Visitors will still be allowed to drink alcohol in the parks, but drinkers who inconvenience others can be slapped with the penalty.“Excessive drinking has continuously been a social problem, but there isn’t a law, strictly restricting the behavior,“ a city official said. “The city government will work on reducing damages from immoderate drinking through active restriction.”The restricted areas include Seoul Forest, Namsan Park, World Cup Park, Yeouido Park and Gyeongui Line Forest Park.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)