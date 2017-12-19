Fantasy romance storms TV weekly charts

ENTERTAINMENT

"Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me" made a successful TV debut, ranking second on a weekly TV program chart, data showed Tuesday.



The KBS 2TV's new mystery romance, peppered with fantastical elements and starring Kim Rae-won, Shin Sae-kyeong and Seo Ji-hye, garnered a score of 247.1 on the Content Power Index (CPI) for Dec. 4-10.



The drama depicts a tangled web of romantic relations that span three millennia and tells a story about an invisible force that is believed to dictate human destiny by punishing bad guys, rewarding good ones and reuniting separated couples.





(KBS)

Kim plays the successful businessman Moon Soo-ho, who is prepared to lay down his life to protect the woman he loves against an unidentified dangerous fate. Shin plays Jung Hae-ra, an employee at a tour operator who always tries to remain positive despite all the unfortunate happenings that her life throws at her. The other party who forms the love triangle is the mysterious designer Sharon, played by Seo, who never ages as a penalty for a wrong she did 200 years ago.The drama premiered on Dec. 9 and runs every Wednesday and Thursday. Its first episode drew 6.9 percent viewership, which jumped to 9.1 on the latest episode aired last Thursday, according to Nielsen Korea.The index, created by CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the level of popularity and influence on consumer behavior of all entertainment TV programs aired on major territorial networks and cable channels during prime time. (Yonhap)