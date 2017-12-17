Professors pick 'fight for right' as words symbolic of 2017

NATIONAL

A group of college professors has picked the four character Chinese idiom "Hasahyeonjeong," meaning a fight for right against wrong as the expression that best describes this year's social atmosphere in South Korea, the Kyosu Sinmun weekly said Sunday, amid the government's drive to remove "accumulated ills" of past governments and restore public trust.



In an online survey conducted by the weekly from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, operated by the country's three professors' bodies, 34 percent of the 1,000 respondents singled out the idiom, which is also interpreted as refuting false doctrines and bringing out the truth, as one representing the society's mood.



Choi Kyung-bong, a Korean language professor at Wonkwang University who recommended the idiom, along with Choi Jae-mok, an Eastern philosophy professor at Yeungnam University, said, "In the middle of wicked opinions and evil ways, citizens raised candles as a way to reveal truth and established a foundation to put the country back on track."



Choi's remarks referred to candlelight rallies launched by millions of South Koreans last year to call for then-President Park Geun-hye's resignation over an influence-peddling scandal and the emergence of the liberal government led by President Moon Jae-in this year.





People attend a candlelight rally in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2017, the first anniversary of the launch of similar rallies to call for then-President Park Geun-hye`s resignation over an influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime close friend Choi Soon-sil. (Yonhap)

Park, who took office in February 2013 and is now being detained in jail while on trial over corruption charges, was impeached and removed from office in March for allowing her friend to interfere in state affairs for private gains.The Moon administration, which came to office in May, has pledged far-reaching reforms to remove alleged accumulated ills of previous governments. In July, the presidential state affairs planning advisory panel fleshed out Moon's reform pledges in a five-year policy road map that calls for building a country worthy of being called a country on the foundation of justice, the panel said in a statement, pledging to begin a "citizens' era based on the candlelight civil revolution." (Yonhap)