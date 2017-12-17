UN expected to adopt NK rights resolution this week

NATIONAL

The United Nations is expected to adopt a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations for the 13th consecutive year this week, diplomatic sources said Sunday.



The UN General Assembly is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to deal with a new draft resolution on North Korea's rights conditions, which was approved on Nov. 14 by the Third Committee, which oversees humanitarian issues, according to the sources.





This photo, taken by AFP on Dec. 4, 2017, shows Jeffrey Feltman, the U.N. undersecretary general for political affairs, who will visit North Korea this week. (Yonhap)

It is likely to be passed by consensus as no member countries have requested a vote, they added.The draft states that the assembly "condemns the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."It points to the UN Commission of Inquiry's landmark 2014 report that details abuses ranging from torture and rape to public executions and retaliation against asylum seekers repatriated from abroad.The draft resolution also urges the North to "immediately put an end" to the human rights violations and provide foreign detainees with access to diplomatic missions in the country, as well as any other necessary arrangements to "confirm their status and to communicate with their families."It puts new emphasis on the need to resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. It notes that the family reunions are an "urgent humanitarian concern" of the Korean people due to the advanced age of many of the separated family members, and calls on both South and North Korea to resume the meetings that were suspended in late 2015.The panel adopted the statement by consensus after North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Ja Song-nam denounced it and walked out the meeting. (Yonhap)