[Herald Interview] Education key to dealing with bitcoin craze

Co-founder of Stellar and SparkChain Capital Joyce Kim (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Following phenomenal bitcoin demand by retail investors in South Korea in the past few weeks, local cryptocurrency exchanges might represent the nation’s potential to take the lead in blockchain technology.But the bitcoin craze does not necessarily mean the investors understand the way blockchain works, or that they can even tell the difference between cryptocurrency and blockchain, since they are more interested in high returns than the underlying technology.Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies encrypted and traded on blockchain-powered networks. A blockchain itself is a distributed computing system with much broader uses than just cryptocurrencies, from financial security to logistics, agriculture and voting.The two are mixed up, even by financial experts, illustrated recently in a local column, in which the author said that when he told some financiers that he was interested in blockchain technology, they candidly asked how much profit he made.To keep Korea as a true leader in technology amid a huge, international technological shift, turning a blind eye to blockchain is not an option for the government, according to Joyce Kim, co-founder of SparkChain Capital, a venture capital dedicated to investing in blockchain startups, and co-founder of Stellar, the 15th-largest cryptocurrency in market cap.“If we as a country want to continue as a tech leader, we cannot turn away from (cryptocurrency), and just blindly say no,” Kim, a second-generational Korean-American, told The Korea Herald in a recent interview, during her brief stay in Seoul to speak at SparkLabs Demoday held on Dec. 7.One way to fight the excessive bitcoin craze, mainly fueled by speculation, could be the government’s effort to become a blockchain education leader in the world, ultimately for the sake of financial consumers protection, she suggested.“Making people smarter is better than making people afraid,” Kim said. “(The government) should be doing a lot of education, not just saying, ‘Be careful.’”Kim, 39, was the first woman and first ethnic Korean in the US to have created the cryptocurrency coin that surpassed the $2 billion mark in total value.Over 8.1 billion tokens, now called Lumens, have been issued on Stellar protocol by nonprofit Stellar Development Foundation since 2014, which was forked by that of the 4th-largest cryptocurrency Ripple. The upgraded version of protocol by Stellar can be used for cross-border payments, microfinance, currency exchange and remittance, core functions that complete technology for low-cost banking, especially in the countries that lack conventional banking infrastructure.To Kim, regulations on cryptocurrency businesses, like those announced Wednesday by the pan-governmental task force, appear inevitable to bring bitcoin prices under control.But the government will not, and cannot, “stop the technology from happening.”“Because the technology is so resilient, (bitcoin) doesn’t go away.” Kim said. “It just hides better.”Laying the cryptocurrency business out in the light instead of banning it not only helps the government take control of it, but also bolsters people’s awareness and need for education.“If (a cryptocurrency ecosystem) gets open, you can learn and have discussions with people and so do the appropriate financial oversight of this,” Kim said. “But when it’s hidden, it’s like everything else is in the dark so you can’t see it.”As the head of $100 million venture capital exclusively for blockchain startups, Kim highlighted her duties to boost public awareness about the blockchain community.“There will always be some people who understand the blockchain, but there will always be people who don’t,” she said. “As a technology community, we try to communicate with as many people as we can.”Although dwarfed by the bitcoin craze, blockchain technologies in non-cryptocurrency businesses have also been building up in Korea, Kim said.She gave an example of Blocko, a blockchain startup that teamed up with Gyeonggi Province to establish a blockchain-powered online voting system this year, by making use of its original smart contract technology.Moreover, Sogang University is poised to open the first college of blockchain software in Korea in its graduate school starting 2018.“As a Korean, I want to do everything I can to help Korean companies do well with blockchain abroad and in here, because we’ve become the leader very fast,” Kim said.Nevertheless, such efforts were largely out of the public attention.Instead, Koreans have rather regarded the blockchain community as a hotbed of crime, including cryptocurrency-linked scams.Kim said that knowing how to find out “DNA of the community,” based on her experience in the blockchain business for two years as a Stellar co-founder, will help her set a standard for investment.“Blockchain is at a critical point, because it can be used to build very great things that can transform society, or can be used to build very selfish things,” she said.Before jumping into cryptocurrency business, Kim was formerly an attorney, a counselor for startups, the head of K-pop news outlet Soompi and co-founder of an e-commerce app.Another Stellar co-founder, Jed McCaleb, was formerly a creator of peer-to-peer file-sharing technologies eDonkey Network, now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox and cryptocurrency Ripple,“In technology, you progress quickly to new ideas,” Kim said, referring to her changes in career path. “The idea that experience can only be gained in one field is an old economy view.”The two got to know one another in 2011 as surfer friends. McCaleb had just left Mt. Gox and was about to found Ripple at the time.Three years later, the two got together to establish Stellar Development Foundation with the first 1 million tokens. The codes, originating from the Ripple protocol, had to be rewritten for a year to support the interbank transactions of Lumens.Money would be remitted, within seconds at the fastest, among licensed financial providers around the world that did integration with, or connected to, Stellar protocol. Physical financial infrastructure would not be required to connect the nations and their currencies, so that a government would be able to cut costs.“One of the beauties about Stellar is that it allows any regular currency to become a digital currency,” Kim said, who stepped down as the executive director of Stellar Development Foundation in June 2016.Also as a part of its move to enhance accessibility, the nonprofit foundation has distributed giveaway Lumens, she added.Kim’s challenge as a Korean living abroad spawned the idea of financial system without borders, recalling when she had to remit money from the United States to her grandmother in Korea.“I used my experience as a Korean-American, a Korean who lived abroad, and the problems I had with this, to figure out how to build Stellar,” Kim said.Stellar gained attention after sealing a deal with IBM in October. A month after the news, Stellar’s market cap crossed the $1 billion mark, while in a couple of weeks the market cap approached $3 billion.Holding dual identity, her journey to connect for the good of society will continue, Kim said.“I live in the crypto world and I live in the world of social good, and I live in Korean world and I live in American world,” she said. “So I want to be able to make those connections.”By Son Ji-hyoung