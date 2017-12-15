Ban on after-school English education faces backlash

NATIONAL

Starting from March next year, elementary schools nationwide will be banned from running English education to first and second graders.



The measure’s stated goal is to alleviate study burdens on young students by banning advanced learning. Currently, English is taught from third grade on.



But critics argue it would also lead to the loss of thousands of jobs of English instructors and eliminate low-income students’ access to affordable education.



“My son has received high quality English education after school, three times a week, just for 50,000 won per month. Now, I have to find him a private hagwon or a tutor because the government is axing English from next year’s after-school curriculum,” said a mother of a first grader who lives in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.





After-school teachers stage a protest in front of the Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education on Friday against the government`s decision to ban after-school English classes for first and second graders of elementary school. (Bak Se-hwan/The Korea Herald)