Korean washers popular in US despite trade row

BUSINESS

South Korean washers are receiving top-notch reviews from US tech evaluators, industry watchers said Friday, amid actions being taken by Washington's trade watchdog to slap tariffs on some products.



US-based industry tracker Reviewed said in its latest report that LG Electronics Inc.'s washer with the model name LG WM9000HVA won the Best Washers for Large Families category.



"LG's TurboWash feature is remarkable. It mixes up the spray pattern of a wash cycle in order to speed things up while still getting stains out as well as a conventional washer, and it really works," Reviewed said in its analysis. "The WM9000HVA does all this, and it's super quiet."





Samsung Electronics Co.'s washers placed in the second and third spots, followed by another LG product in fourth place, according to the US industry tracker's research.The finding is significant as Washington's move to adopt tougher trade barriers against South Korean washers to protect domestic firms has been facing criticism as it may limit the rights of US consumers.Last month, the US International Trade Commission said it is recommending a 50 percent tariff rate on large residential washers built by South Korean tech companies, in particular Samsung and LG.The recommendation comes in response to a safeguard petition filed by US-based Whirlpool in May."US consumers are choosing South Korean products for their distinctive technology and innovation," an industry insider said, claiming the implementation of the safeguard will only make favorable conditions for Whirlpool. (Yonhap)