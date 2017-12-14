Professor accused of treating female students as ‘objects’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A professor at a prestigious university has been accused of sexually harassing female students in his classes, according to news reports Thursday.According to the reports, a handwritten poster titled, “Apologize for treating female students as objects,” was attached to the entrance to the library at Yonsei University, Seoul.According to the poster created by the victims, the professor continuously assaulted the female students in his classes.It said he had commanded them to tell him their ideal type of man in front of the class and then let male students choose female partners for classwork.The professor had also told female students to sit between the men at gatherings in bars, saying, “without the presence of a woman, the atmosphere is gloomy.”“The chosen students could not say ‘Yes’ nor ‘No.’ Having no choice, we were treated like products,” the poster read. “We were not participants, but rather a function to lighten the mood up.”The professor reportedly admitted his wrongdoing at a privately held meeting with some of the victims. The writer of the poster requested a written apology for all of the victims.An official from the university said, “We are aware that the professor is preparing a written apology. We will make sure that proper measures are taken.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)