[Video] Two of Moon’s traveling press corps assaulted by Chinese security

|(Yonhap)
The Foreign Ministry in Seoul confirmed the incident and said it had expressed regret to the Chinese government.
According to accounts from another member of the Blue House press corps who witnessed the assault, some 15 Chinese security personnel surrounded a photojournalist and knocked him to the ground. As another photojournalist protested, the personnel threw punches and kicks.
The friction between Korean journalists and Chinese security officials began at about 11 a.m. at a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing when Korean journalists were prevented from following Moon out of the event’s venue.
|(Yonhap)
“Emergency medical treatment was provided at the scene, and (the South Korean) government has expressed regret to the Chinese government, and strongly requested a clear investigation and follow-up measures,” the Seoul Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on China’s response, and said that it is unclear whether the assailants are Chinese police or from a private security services provider.
|South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech Thursday at the opening of a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing, China (Yonhap)
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)