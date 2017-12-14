Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Video] Two of Moon’s traveling press corps assaulted by Chinese security

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Dec 14, 2017 - 16:09
  • Updated : Dec 14, 2017 - 16:33
Two South Korean journalists, part of the traveling press corps accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his state visit to China, were beaten by Chinese security personnel while covering an event attended by Moon in Beijing on Thursday.
 
(Yonhap)

The Foreign Ministry in Seoul confirmed the incident and said it had expressed regret to the Chinese government.

According to accounts from another member of the Blue House press corps who witnessed the assault, some 15 Chinese security personnel surrounded a photojournalist and knocked him to the ground. As another photojournalist protested, the personnel threw punches and kicks. 

The friction between Korean journalists and Chinese security officials began at about 11 a.m. at a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing when Korean journalists were prevented from following Moon out of the event’s venue.  

(Yonhap)

“Emergency medical treatment was provided at the scene, and (the South Korean) government has expressed regret to the Chinese government, and strongly requested a clear investigation and follow-up measures,” the Seoul Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on China’s response, and said that it is unclear whether the assailants are Chinese police or from a private security services provider. 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech Thursday at the opening of a South Korean-Chinese trade fair in Beijing, China (Yonhap)



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114