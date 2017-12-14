Hyundai Mobis looks for startups with original idea

Those preparing to open a startup can also register for the event named 2017 M, M standing for Mobis and mobility. Relevant sectors will include automobile, artificial intelligence, future mobility, smart city, robots and energy.
“Hyundai Mobis will expand its future technologies together with creative startups in the age of information and communications technology,” said Baek Kyung-kuk, senior vice president of the company’s R&D planning subdivision.
|(Hyundai Mobis)
In efforts to develop and mass produce auto parts related to self-driving, infotainment and green cars, Hyundai Mobis has injected 2.6 trillion won ($2.38 billion) in research and development between 2012 and 2016.
Selected startups will get a chance to exhibit their products with Hyundai Mobis at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, the company said.
Hyundai Mobis will also buy over 100 million won in shares of every startup nominated.
Hyundai Mobis said it is also reviewing ways to hold the contest for startups based overseas.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)