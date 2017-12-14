Moon kicks off 2nd day in China with breakfast at streetside joint

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in (center) and First Lady Kim Jung-sook (Right) kicked off the second day of state visit to China with breakfast at a streetside restaurant in Beijing early Thursday.

President Moon Jae-in kicked off the second day of his state visit to China with breakfast at a streetside restaurant in Beijing early Thursday.President Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook popped in to a small restaurant called Yonghe Xian Jiang near Diaoyutai State Guesthouse where he is staying during the state visit.The menu included Youtiao, Chinese fried churros, accompanied with salty milk soup called Dou Jiang, a combination commonly eaten for breakfast in the country.According to Cheong Wa Dae, the president took his time off from the hectic state visit during the low-key meal, conversing with locals at the restaurant.President Moon is set to have a bilateral summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jin Ping at Diaoyutai later in the day.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)