[Eye Plus] ‘LP bars’ shine in tech-saturated Korea

As the world delves further into the digital revolution led by new, cutting-edge technologies, many South Koreans are seeking solace from the mainstream by embracing the simpler times of the past.A key manifestation of this countertrend is the rise of “LP bars” -- retro music bars where visitors can listen to LP records of old music with an analog sound.Surprisingly, these bars are most popular among not older generations, but people in their 20s and early 30s who have found a new way of enjoying themselves away from the digital world.Around 90 percent of visitors to “Sori,” an LP bar located in Hongdae, are women in their mid-20s, who will pick out or seek recommendations on what record to listen to. For them, the gist of the experience is not the music’s genre, but the act of placing an LP on the turntable and enjoying the music that flows out.Park Hyatt Seoul in Gangnam District has renovated its underground restaurant into a LP bar equipped with some 2,000 records as well as stereo amplifiers and turntables. A professional disc jockey features music from different genres according to the day of the week.It is uncertain just how long this counterculture trend will remain popular. Nonetheless, records will continue to offer comfort to people, just as they have done for decades.Photo by Park Hyun-kooWritten by Sohn Ji-young